Sony could launch PlayStation VR2 in 2023, says analyst

Sony’s PS VR2 will start mass production and will ship about 1.5 million units in the second half of 2022, according to reliable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to Kuo, Sony may launch the virtual reality headset in the first quarter of 2023 depending on the development schedule of PS VR2 games. Sony had announced the headset in February this year. Users will need a PlayStation 5 console to use the PS VR2.

“Our goal is to create a headset that will not only become an attractive part of your living room decor, but will also keep you immersed in your game world, to the point where you almost forget you are using a headset or controller,” wrote Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president at Sony, in a blog post when the company had announced the device in February.

According to Kuo, the most notable hardware upgrade for the PS VR2 will be the fact that it will start using optical modules from this generation. The PS VR1 did not come with optical modules. Kuo said that Genius Electronic Optical will be the leading lens supplier for the device. The PS VR2 will reportedly come with six optical modules: four 720p IR cameras and two eye-tracking cameras.

The headset’s four tracking cameras should lead to precise movement in VR without the need for a TV-connected camera bar. This should work in a similar manner to other VR headsets like the HTC Vive. The PS VR2 will also support a standard headphone jack. However, it will still lack full wireless capability. Unlike Meta’s Quest 2, Sony’s next-generation VR headset will still require a USB-C cable to pair the device with the PS5.

In the thread where he announced the new development based on supply chain analyses, Kuo predicted that Sony’s PS VR2 will have a good start due to support for more than 20 titles at launch.

The next=generation PlayStation VR headset will offer a unique vibrating feedback mechanism and controllers with advanced haptics. It will come with eye-tracking, a 110-degree field of view and foveated rendering. Foveated rendering is a rendering mechanism where eye-tracking technology is used to reduce rendering workload by decreasing the quality of the render outside of the user’s line of sight. There is also support for 3D audio and the PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech