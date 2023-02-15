scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Sony might launch wireless earbuds for the PlayStation 5

The upcoming wireless earbuds might offer up to five hours of battery life on a single charge.

PlayStation 5 | Project Nomad | Project VoyagerSony had launched the Pulse Headset alongside the PlayStation 5 in 2020. (Express Photo)
Sony’s PlayStation 5 (review)  is one of the most popular gaming consoles on the market. Since its launch in November 2020, the company has developed several accessories for the console like the DualSense Edge controller.

Now, a recent report by Insider Gaming suggests that the tech giant might be working on new wireless earbuds aimed at PlayStation users. Named ‘Project Nomad’, the earbuds will reportedly offer up to five hours of battery on a single charge and will come with a charging case which can be recharged via USB Type-C.

The company might be also working on another headset codenamed ‘Voyager’, which might offer functionalities similar to the existing Inzone H7 headset. Both products are expected to launch between April 2023 and March 2024 and might get firmware updates from the console.

It is interesting to note that Sony is one of the most popular companies when it comes to audio products, with the Sony WH-1000XM5 (review) being one of the best-sounding headphones with support for active noise cancellation. If you are looking for a headset for the PlayStation 5, make sure to check out the Pulse headset, which was launched alongside the PlayStation 5 in November 2020.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 11:56 IST
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 11:56 IST
