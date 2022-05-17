Everything you need to know about Sony’s PlayStation Plus: Tiers, pricing, perks and more

Sony on Monday announced the launch date and key other details, including games, for the revamped PlayStation Plus service. The service is launching in India on June 23 and comes in three tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. The PlayStation Plus is aimed at Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s game subscription service.

The new PlayStation Plus blends existing PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single subscription, which will first debut in the US on June 13, followed by other countries. The entry-level package, PlayStation Plus Essential, relaces the original PlayStation Plus, which offers two free games each month and access to online multiplayer. It costs Rs 499 a month or Rs 3000 for 12 months.

A slightly higher tier is PlayStation Plus Extra, which has the same benefits as Essential but includes a selection of 400 downloadable PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games. It’s priced at Rs 749 for a month or Rs 4999 for an annual subscription. The most expensive package is PlayStation Plus Premium. This one includes 340 more games than Extra, allowing players to stream a selection of PS, PS2, PSP, PS3, PS4 and PS5 games over the internet. PlayStation Plus Extra costs Rs 849 a month or Rs 5749 each year.

In a blog post, Sony has also released a full list of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games to be available during the launch time timeframe. Notably, Sony’s new AAA titles, including Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7 won’t be a part of the service. This is essentially where Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service starts to look a little different from the Xbox Game Pass. Games coming to the subscription service include Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, the Demon’s Souls remake, Insomniac’s Spider-Man games, and Red Dead Redemption 2. To be clear, games available in its PlayStation Plus games catalogue will continue to refresh. PlayStation Plus Essential players will see a monthly refresh on the first Tuesday of the month, whereas Playstation Plus Extra and Premium players will see a monthly refresh in the middle of each month.

Sony also revealed that Ubisoft is bringing its subscription package to PlayStation as Ubisoft Plus Classics, which will be bundled with the Plus Extra and Plus Premium subscription tiers and includes 27 games at launch. Moreover, Sony also plans to offer a few games that will be getting trial versions for Premium or Deluxe members, including Horizon Forbidden West and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

Here’s a list of the first-party PS5 and PS4 games that will be available at launch for PlayStation Plus Extra and Plus Premium players:

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

| Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

| Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

| Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

| Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

| Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

| Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

| Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

| Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

| Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

| God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

| Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4

| Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

| LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

| LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

| Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

| Matterfall | Housemarque, PS4

| MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

| Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

| Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

| Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

| Tearaway Unfolded | Media Molecule, PS4

| The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

| The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

| The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

| Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Here’s a list of the third-party PS5 and PS4 games that will be available at launch for PlayStation Plus Extra and Plus Premium players:

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive ,PS4

| ,PS4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla*** | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

| Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4

| WB Games, PS4 Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

| Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

| Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

| Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4

| Far Cry 3 Remaster *** | Ubisoft, PS4

*** | Ubisoft, PS4 Far Cry 4 *** | Ubisoft, PS4

*** | Ubisoft, PS4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

| For Honor *** | Ubisoft, PS4

*** | Ubisoft, PS4 Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

| Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

| Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

| Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

| Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

| Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

| Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| South Park: The Fractured but Whole *** | Ubisoft, PS4

*** | Ubisoft, PS4 The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

| The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4

| Tom Clancy’s The Division*** | Ubisoft, PS4

Here’s a list of the classic games that will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium members:

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation

| Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

| Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

| Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

| Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation

| Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation

Meanwhile, PlayStation Plus Premium members will get access to the following selection of remastered games:

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

| Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

| Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| FantaVision | SIE, PS4

| Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

| Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

| Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

| Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

| Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

| Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

| Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

| Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

| LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Last but not the least, here’s the list of the PS3 games that will be available to stream and play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC: