The Sony PlayStation Network (PSN) is operational again after the online gaming platform suffered a brief outage just hours before the release of ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ – the highly anticipated title that is set to be the biggest pop culture event of the year.

The official PSN status page on Thursday, November 19, read that all services were up and running.

Confirming the downtime, the status page on Wednesday, November 18, read: “You might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

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Hundreds of gamers had reported facing trouble logging into the online network, accessing features, and connecting to other multiplayer games as well. The outage came hours prior to the release of GTA 6 on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.