Sony launches ‘True RGB’ Mini LED TVs in India as premium television race heats up

RGB Mini LED TVs are brighter, offer better colour, and perform better in bright rooms than OLED TVs.

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
5 min readNew DelhiAug 3, 2026 01:22 PM IST
Sony 'True RGB' Mini LED TVsSony says its RGB backlighting is superior to competitors. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
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Sony has launched the Bravia 9 II and Bravia 7 II, its new high-end TVs featuring an all-new “Micro RGB” backlighting system that allows the sets to produce a wider range of colours than many of today’s best models.

The new Micro RGB TVs were unveiled at an event in New Delhi Monday.

The Japanese company says the new 4K HDR TVs are powered by its proprietary RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro, which independently controls the individual red, green, and blue LEDs in the backlight. Sony claims the TVs can deliver “up to four times the colour volume of OLED” while surpassing the brightness of traditional Mini LED TVs.

The BRAVIA 9 Ⅱ 115-inch set costs Rs 28,99,990, 85-inch model costs Rs 6,69,990, and 75-inch model is priced at Rs 5,39,990. Meanwhile, the Bravia 7 Ⅱ 98-inch model is priced at Rs 8,71,990, 85-inch model at Rs 5,29,990, 75-inch model at Rs 4,19,990, 65-inch model at Rs 2,74,990, and 55-inch model at Rs  2,21,990.

‘True RGB’ model

RGB LED TVs are widely seen as the next big thing in the premium TV market, with many describing the technology as an “OLED killer” because of its claims of higher colour volume and greater brightness.

Sony 'True RGB' Mini LED TVs The Sony Bravia 9 II is the company’s flagship “True RGB” model. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

Mini LED TVs are slowly gaining popularity in the premium TV market, and every major TV maker, including Samsung and Hisense, has launched TVs with RGB backlighting.

However, Sony says its RGB backlighting is superior to competitors’ because the screen receives colour information from both the LCD layer and the LEDs.

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The Sony Bravia 9 II is the company’s flagship “True RGB” model and will be available in multiple larger screen sizes. It is claimed to reach a peak brightness of 4,000 nits. It is also powered by RGB Triluminos Max and Luminance Booster Pro, which Sony says deliver smoother gradation and more accurate hues at higher brightness levels.

Also Read | Sony Bravia Theatre Trio, Theatre Bar 7 and Bar 5 launched in India: Price, features, availability

The Bravia 9 II also features the anti-reflective Immersive Black Screen Pro coating and up-firing beam tweeters for improved Dolby Atmos audio. Meanwhile, the Sony Bravia 7 II is being marketed as the first RGB TV to be available in a 50-inch size. It is also launching in multiple screen sizes.

Changing market

Ultra-large TVs have become increasingly popular among consumers. Shipments of premium TVs measuring 65 inches and above grew by 31 per cent in 2025, while shipments of TVs sized between 55 and 64 inches increased by 14 per cent, according to Counterpoint Research, making it one of the fastest-growing segments in the market. Mini LED TVs recorded the highest year-on-year growth, though they still account for a smaller share of the market.

Sony 'True RGB' Mini LED TVs Sony has an estimated market share of 8.2 per cent, making it the fifth-largest player in India’s smart TV segment. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

While companies like Sony are looking to gain market share in the high-end segment by betting on new RGB Mini LED TVs, India’s smart TV market declined by 3 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026. The cooling demand for entry-level TVs is being cited as one of the reasons for the decline in smart TV demand in India. However, other factors have also contributed to the slowdown, including the ongoing memory shortage and resulting higher prices, which have dampened demand for entry-level TVs in the country.

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Also Read | Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV review: Cinema-grade visuals and breath-taking sound for the ultimate movie buff

Sony has an estimated market share of 8.2 per cent, making it the fifth-largest player in India’s smart TV segment. The company has long been a dominant player in the high-end segment of the market due to its brand value and the global legacy of the Bravia brand.

Earlier this year, Sony and TCL announced that they are entering into a joint venture to spin off Sony’s TV and audio home entertainment business into a new company, with TCL holding a controlling 51 per cent stake. The new entity will formally launch in 2027.

The new joint venture with TCL comes at a time when the global TV and audio markets are experiencing increased competition, particularly on pricing, along with shifting consumer preferences and pressure on manufacturing scale.

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Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

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