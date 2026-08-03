Sony launches ‘True RGB’ Mini LED TVs in India as premium television race heats up

Sony has launched the Bravia 9 II and Bravia 7 II, its new high-end TVs featuring an all-new “Micro RGB” backlighting system that allows the sets to produce a wider range of colours than many of today’s best models.

The new Micro RGB TVs were unveiled at an event in New Delhi Monday.

The Japanese company says the new 4K HDR TVs are powered by its proprietary RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro, which independently controls the individual red, green, and blue LEDs in the backlight. Sony claims the TVs can deliver “up to four times the colour volume of OLED” while surpassing the brightness of traditional Mini LED TVs.

The BRAVIA 9 Ⅱ 115-inch set costs Rs 28,99,990, 85-inch model costs Rs 6,69,990, and 75-inch model is priced at Rs 5,39,990. Meanwhile, the Bravia 7 Ⅱ 98-inch model is priced at Rs 8,71,990, 85-inch model at Rs 5,29,990, 75-inch model at Rs 4,19,990, 65-inch model at Rs 2,74,990, and 55-inch model at Rs 2,21,990.

‘True RGB’ model

RGB LED TVs are widely seen as the next big thing in the premium TV market, with many describing the technology as an “OLED killer” because of its claims of higher colour volume and greater brightness.

The Sony Bravia 9 II is the company’s flagship “True RGB” model. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) The Sony Bravia 9 II is the company’s flagship “True RGB” model. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

Mini LED TVs are slowly gaining popularity in the premium TV market, and every major TV maker, including Samsung and Hisense, has launched TVs with RGB backlighting.

However, Sony says its RGB backlighting is superior to competitors’ because the screen receives colour information from both the LCD layer and the LEDs.

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The Sony Bravia 9 II is the company’s flagship “True RGB” model and will be available in multiple larger screen sizes. It is claimed to reach a peak brightness of 4,000 nits. It is also powered by RGB Triluminos Max and Luminance Booster Pro, which Sony says deliver smoother gradation and more accurate hues at higher brightness levels.

The Bravia 9 II also features the anti-reflective Immersive Black Screen Pro coating and up-firing beam tweeters for improved Dolby Atmos audio. Meanwhile, the Sony Bravia 7 II is being marketed as the first RGB TV to be available in a 50-inch size. It is also launching in multiple screen sizes.

Changing market

Ultra-large TVs have become increasingly popular among consumers. Shipments of premium TVs measuring 65 inches and above grew by 31 per cent in 2025, while shipments of TVs sized between 55 and 64 inches increased by 14 per cent, according to Counterpoint Research, making it one of the fastest-growing segments in the market. Mini LED TVs recorded the highest year-on-year growth, though they still account for a smaller share of the market.

Sony has an estimated market share of 8.2 per cent, making it the fifth-largest player in India’s smart TV segment. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) Sony has an estimated market share of 8.2 per cent, making it the fifth-largest player in India’s smart TV segment. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

While companies like Sony are looking to gain market share in the high-end segment by betting on new RGB Mini LED TVs, India’s smart TV market declined by 3 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026. The cooling demand for entry-level TVs is being cited as one of the reasons for the decline in smart TV demand in India. However, other factors have also contributed to the slowdown, including the ongoing memory shortage and resulting higher prices, which have dampened demand for entry-level TVs in the country.

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Sony has an estimated market share of 8.2 per cent, making it the fifth-largest player in India’s smart TV segment. The company has long been a dominant player in the high-end segment of the market due to its brand value and the global legacy of the Bravia brand.

Earlier this year, Sony and TCL announced that they are entering into a joint venture to spin off Sony’s TV and audio home entertainment business into a new company, with TCL holding a controlling 51 per cent stake. The new entity will formally launch in 2027.

The new joint venture with TCL comes at a time when the global TV and audio markets are experiencing increased competition, particularly on pricing, along with shifting consumer preferences and pressure on manufacturing scale.