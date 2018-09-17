Sony launches their flagship Master Series Bravia A9F OLED Smart TVs in India: Price, availability

Sony Master Series Bravia AF9 OLED Smart TVs have been launched in India Sony Master Series Bravia AF9 OLED Smart TVs have been launched in India

Sony India announced the launch of their top of the line Master Series A9F OLED TVs in the country today. The ultra-premium Smart TVs will be available in two sizes – 55-inch and 65-inch starting 20th September. Other than the Ultra HD OLED panel comprising of 8 million self-illuminating pixels, the new TVs boast of a bunch of cutting edge features that eventually intend to deliver an audio-visual experience as intended by the content creator.

The new Sony TVs come with a 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) resolution with HDR support. The TVs are fully compliant with Dolby Vision standard too. The Bravia A9F series is powered by Sony’s latest X1 Ultimate picture processor that helps in delivering richer colours and better contrast with deeper blacks. According to the company, the new processor can intelligently detect and analyse every object in the picture using their new ‘Object-based Super Resolution’ mechanism for better colour accuracy and detail. The TV also claims to enhance the contrast with their ‘Pixel Contrast Booster’ which is Sony’s panel controller for OLED. The TVs come with a Netflix Calibrated Mode for a better visual experience when playing content from the network.

One of the striking features of the A9F Master series is its sound quality. The TVs manage to deliver a 3.2 channel audio output courtesy of the Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology that uses an actuator in the centre of the screen and three points on the screen itself to deliver a broader stereo output. There are a couple of side-firing subwoofers at the back that deliver quality bass, thus adding a noticeable depth to the overall sound quality. If you choose to use a separate multi-channel speaker system, you can actually use the TV as the centre speaker for a better positional audio experience. The RMS rating for the TV’s sound output stands at 98 Watts. After having experienced its sound quality at launch, I can safely say that the sound output is a cut above what you get on most flat panel displays. More details on that once I am done with the review.

The new Sony Bravia A9F series comes with a bunch of impressive features The new Sony Bravia A9F series comes with a bunch of impressive features

Another key feature of the TV is that it runs Android TV 8.0 Oreo operating system. Not just that but it also comes with a fully functional Google Assistant that you can summon without the need for a phone. The TV has a built-in microphone that can be used to bring up the Google Assistant from any part of a decent sized room. The TV can also be used to communicate with and control other smart appliances in the house as long as they are on the same Wi-Fi network. The TV comes with integrated Chromecast technology too, thanks to which, you can cast content to the TV from your smartphones or tablets. Another thing I would like to mention is that the TV comes preinstalled with Netflix and Prime Video apps out of the box. There’s Alexa support too but its fairly limited at the moment unlike Google Assistant. We can only expect it to get better with future updates.

Lastly, the price. The Sony Master series Bravia A9F 55-inch variant is priced at Rs 3,99,990 while the 65-inch variant will set you back by Rs 5,59,990. As for other specifications, the TVs come equipped with 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, optical and analog audio outputs along with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (version 4.2).

