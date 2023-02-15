Sony launches budget FX30 compact cinema camera in India at Rs 1,99,990: Check out details

Sony recently expanded its Cinema Line camera offerings in India with the launch of the FX30 and the FX30B cameras. The FX30 is a pocket-friendly 4K Super 35 compact cinema camera that has several features like a Dual Base ISO, Log shooting modes, and user-imported Look-Up Tables.

For those on a tight budget and are looking to get into filmmaking, the FX30 comes with the latest imaging systems and sports a back-illuminated 20.1 MP APS-C Exmor R CMOS sensor (Super 35 format), supports 800 and 2500 ISO that helps capture low noise shots.

Similar to other products in Sony’s Cinema Line, the FX30 features Log shooting modes like Cine El, Cine El Quick, and Flexible ISO modes have several cinematic looks like S-Cinetone, and come with Sony’s BIONZ XR processing engine. The FX30 can shoot 4K Super 35 videos from 6K at 30fps, 4K at 120fps, and 1080p at 240fps.

The lightweight camera features a flat top design and has threaded accessory points which makes it easy to shoot when the device is handheld and can help capture low-angle shots as well. The FX30 comes with two XLR audio outputs and a 3.5mm audio jack that supports four-channel recording.

With a magnesium alloy chassis built and two memory card slots compatible with CFexpress Type A and SDXC/SDHC cards, the FX30 is available in two variants – one with XLR handle (FX30) and one with just the body (FX30B).

The Sony FX30 and Sony FX30B is available for purchase from the Sony Center, Alpha Flagship Stores and e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart for Rs 1,99,990 and Rs 1,79,990 respectively. With the camera, you also get three years of warranty and a BC-QZ1 charger worth Rs 6,790 for free.