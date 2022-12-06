scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Sony technologically ready to make humanoid robots once usage becomes clear

Sony said that it is technologically ready to make humanoid robots but that an application hasn't yet been found for such technology.

Sony | humanoid robotSony says it has enough technology accumulated to make humanoid robots swiftly once it becomes clear which usage is promising. (Image credit: Sony)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Sony Group Corp said on Tuesday it was technologically ready to make humanoid robots, but that it should be identified first for what purpose such robots can be useful.

“In terms of technology, several companies in the world including this one have enough technology accumulated to make them swiftly once it becomes clear which usage is promising,” Sony Chief Technology Officer Hiroaki Kitano told Reuters in an interview.

“The key is the development of application,” Kinota said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 03:35:59 pm
Next Story

Congress MLAs’ resignations: Rajasthan HC issues notice to Speaker C P Joshi

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close