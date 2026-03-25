Sony-Honda JV scraps Afeela EV plans after Honda strategy overhaul

The venture said it will issue ⁠full refunds to ‌customers in California who had reserved the Afeela 1, its planned ​first model, and would continue discussions with Sony and Honda ‌on next steps. (Image: Reuters)

Sony Honda Mobility, the joint venture between Japanese electronics giant Sony and automaker Honda, said on Wednesday it would halt development of its Afeela electric vehicles after Honda joined rivals in scaling back its EV ambitions.

Honda said earlier this month it would take a writedown ⁠of as ​much as 2.5 trillion yen ($15.7 billion) as it trims its EV plans, pushing the company to its first annual loss in almost 70 years as a listed firm.

Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. has rolled back support for EVs, while demand in Europe has been ​weaker ​than expected. That has forced automakers such as Ford ⁠and Stellantis to book large writedowns of their own.