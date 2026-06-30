Sony hints at next PlayStation with possible handheld focus

Sony says future PlayStation experiences will focus on seamless gaming across different devices and locations.(Image: Sony)

Sony has offered one of its clearest hints yet about the direction of its next-generation PlayStation, suggesting the future console ecosystem could extend gaming beyond the traditional living room setup and potentially include a stronger handheld experience.

The comments came during a recent investor Q&A, where Sony executives discussed the company’s long-term PlayStation strategy, changing gaming habits, and hardware pricing. While Sony stopped short of confirming a new handheld console, its repeated emphasis on expanding play “beyond the living room” has fuelled speculation that portable gaming could become a key part of the next PlayStation generation.

Sony wants to move beyond the traditional console experience.