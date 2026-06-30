Sony hints at next PlayStation with possible handheld focus

Sony has offered one of its clearest hints yet about the direction of its next-generation PlayStation, suggesting the future console ecosystem could extend gaming beyond the traditional living room setup and potentially include a stronger handheld experience.
The comments came during a recent investor Q&A, where Sony executives discussed the company’s long-term PlayStation strategy, changing gaming habits, and hardware pricing. While Sony stopped short of confirming a new handheld console, its repeated emphasis on expanding play “beyond the living room” has fuelled speculation that portable gaming could become a key part of the next PlayStation generation.
Sony wants to move beyond the traditional console experience.
Responding to a question about bringing players back from gaming PCs, Sony acknowledged that gaming habits have evolved significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company noted that many users now play on personal monitors instead of televisions and said it has already begun adapting by selling accessories such as monitors and speakers to broaden where and how people use PlayStation products.
Looking ahead, Sony said the next-generation platform would not simply compete with gaming PCs on performance. Instead, it aims to offer experiences that are unique to PlayStation.
According to Sony’s ‘Game & Network Services (G&NS) Segment Small Meeting Q&A Summary’, these plans include technological improvements as well as “an expansion of usage styles, enabling a seamless experience that can be enjoyed naturally beyond the living room.”
Although Sony did not explicitly mention a handheld console, the company’s comments align with several recent developments.
The company already supports portable gaming through Remote Play and the PlayStation Portal, which streams PS5 games over Wi-Fi. However, reports from Bloomberg in 2024 claimed Sony has been developing a dedicated handheld gaming device capable of playing PlayStation games more independently.
Sony has also introduced a new Power Saver mode for select PS5 games, a feature many industry observers believe could help optimise titles for lower-power portable hardware.
Taken together, these developments suggest Sony may be building a broader PlayStation ecosystem where players can move seamlessly between home consoles and handheld devices.
Sony also addressed questions about hardware pricing, making it clear that it does not intend to sell future consoles at significant losses.
The company acknowledged rising component costs and said it has already increased hardware prices in several regions outside Japan without seeing a noticeable decline in demand.
“As a principle, we do not intend to sell hardware at significant losses,” Sony told investors, adding that it will continue evaluating pricing while ensuring customers understand the value of its products.
The comments have sparked speculation that next-generation PlayStation hardware could carry a premium price tag, particularly as component costs continue to rise across the semiconductor industry.
Current premium gaming hardware has already become significantly more expensive, with products such as the PS5 Pro, high-end gaming PCs, and flagship handheld gaming devices commanding premium prices.
Sony has not officially announced its next-generation PlayStation console or revealed a launch timeline.
The PlayStation 5 debuted in 2020, and Sony has historically introduced new console generations roughly every six to seven years. Based on that pattern, many expected a successor around 2027.
However, recent reports suggest Sony may delay the launch until 2028 or even 2029 because of expected memory supply constraints, sometimes referred to in the industry as “RAMageddon.”
While the company remains silent on specific hardware plans, its latest comments suggest Sony is thinking beyond a traditional home console and may be preparing a more flexible PlayStation ecosystem that combines console, handheld, and cloud gaming experiences.