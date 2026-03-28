Sony halts SD, CFexpress card orders amid global memory shortage

SSD prices have surged in recent months due to a global storage shortage, and now the impact appears to be spilling over to memory cards as well. On March 27, Sony Japan announced it is temporarily suspending fulfilment of all orders for almost all SD and CFexpress memory card product lines.

On its website, Sony Japan stated, ” Thank you very much for your continued use of Sony products.

Since CFexpress memory cards and SD memory cards are expected to continue to be unable to supply demand for the time being due to the impact of the global semiconductor (memory) shortage, we have decided to temporarily suspend accepting orders from dealers to us and from customers at Sony Stores from March 27, 2026.