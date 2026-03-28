Sony halts SD, CFexpress card orders amid global memory shortage

SSD prices have surged in recent months due to a global storage shortage, and now the impact appears to be spilling over to memory cards as well. On March 27, Sony Japan announced it is temporarily suspending fulfilment of all orders for almost all SD and CFexpress memory card product lines.
On its website, Sony Japan stated, ” Thank you very much for your continued use of Sony products.
Since CFexpress memory cards and SD memory cards are expected to continue to be unable to supply demand for the time being due to the impact of the global semiconductor (memory) shortage, we have decided to temporarily suspend accepting orders from dealers to us and from customers at Sony Stores from March 27, 2026.
Regarding the resumption of order acceptance, we will consider it while monitoring the supply situation, and we plan to inform you separately on the product information page.”
The suspension affects almost all of Sony’s memory card lineups, including the CFexpress Type A, CFexpress Type B, and SD cards. While the 240GB, 480GB, 960GB and 1920GB capacity Type A cards are suspended, only the 240GB and 480GB Type B cards are affected.
Also, almost all of Sony’s high-end cards – like the 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, TOUGH brand cards and lower-end 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, plainly branded cards capped at V60 are affected.
As it turns out, only the e960GB CFexpress Type B card and the lowest-end SF-UZ series SD cards are in production. Some of these cards may be available for purchase, but once the stock dries up, Sony says it won’t be manufacturing until the market stabilises.
This means you may have to wait anywhere between a few days to a couple of months before things get back to normal.
In the last few months, memory card prices have tripled, making everything expensive. This is mostly because AI data centres have been consuming a large amount of DRAM and NAND flash memory, leaving manufacturers like Sony searching for stock.