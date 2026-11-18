Sony fought off a London lawsuit worth almost £2 billion ($2.6 billion) that alleged the PlayStation maker’s “monopoly position” inflated prices for digital games, after a tribunal dismissed the claim in its entirety.

The lawsuit accused the Japanese conglomerate of abusing its dominant position by requiring digital games and add-ons for ⁠its console ​to be bought and sold only via its PlayStation Store, making prices higher than for physical games.

Sony, however, said during the trial it had “invested years and billions” in an integrated gaming platform that benefits consumers in a competitive market, where rivals Nintendo and Microsoft’s Xbox use ​similar models.