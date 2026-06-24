Sony Bravia Theatre Trio, Theatre Bar 7 and Bar 5 launched in India: Price, features, availability

In a bid to capture a larger share of the premium home entertainment segment, Sony on Wednesday, June 24, launched the Bravia Theatre Trio, its new flagship home theatre system comprising left, centre, and right speakers.

Developed in partnership with Sony Pictures, the Bravia Theatre Trio is a wireless home theatre system tailored for ultra-large screens above the 75-80 inch range. It is positioned as an upgrade for users moving to larger screens, where a standalone soundbar may struggle to provide surround sound.

The Trio model aims to deliver a more immersive, cinema-like home audio experience through Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology. The system calibrates to the room and creates up to 24 direct and indirect ‘phantom speakers’, generating a dome-like sound field designed to enhance acoustic detail and clarity.

Sony on Wednesday also introduced two new standalone soundbars, Bravia Theatre Bar 7 and Bar 5, as well as two of its latest subwoofers (Sub 9 and Sub 8) and rear speaker (Rear 9 and Rear 8) models. Users looking for the most immersive setup would want to pair the Trio system with two Bravia Theatre Sub 9s and Rear 9s, as per the Japanese electronics major. However, these additions are sold separately and remain optional.

With the launch of the Bravia Theatre Trio, Sony is looking to increase its market share of the premium home theatre category (above Rs 60,000) to more than 35 per cent. It is already the leader in the entry-level and mid-range segments, with the Bravia Theatre System 6 launched last year capturing 52 per cent of the market share, according to the company.

Sunil Nayyar, the managing director of Sony India, said that India is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for large-screen TVs, a trend fueled not necessarily by bigger homes but by consumers’ strong appetite for cinematic viewing experiences. Continuous OTT growth is also driving demand for immersive audio content on OTTs, Nayyar said at a launch event held in New Delhi.

“As the home entertainment category continues to preimmunise, we remain focused on driving innovation and setting new benchmarks in immersive entertainment experiences for Indian consumers,” Nayyar added.

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Sony’s Direct Connect feature can be used to set up multiple configurations. (Express Image) Sony’s Direct Connect feature can be used to set up multiple configurations. (Express Image)

Nezu Daisuke, global head of Home Product Business at Sony, said, “At Sony, we are committed to delivering a complete entertainment ecosystem where picture, sound, and content work in perfect harmony to bring the creator’s vision to life […] India remains a strategic market for Sony, and we will continue to introduce category-leading technologies and experiences that set new benchmarks for home entertainment while addressing the evolving aspirations of consumers.”

The Trio model comes with support for Dolby Atmos, DTS, and IMAX Enhanced. It is priced at Rs 1,69,900 and is available for sale from July 1 onwards across Sony retail stores, including Sony Centre and Sony Exclusive stores, as well as on Amazon.

Bravia Theatre Bar 7, Bar 5

The Bravia Theatre Bar 7 houses nine speaker units, including up-firing and side-firing speakers along with four passive radiators for expansive surround sound and enhanced height effects. It also comes with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology along with Sony’s proprietary Sound Field Optimisation and support for Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced. Users can also get 5.1ch surround sound on YouTube, even though it is generally unsupported.

The Bar 7 is being sold at Rs 82,990 from July 1, 2026, onwards.

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Meanwhile, the Bravia Theatre Bar 5 is a 3.1-channel system that includes a dedicated centre speaker for precise dialogue reproduction and wireless subwoofer. The Bar 5 looks to create a spacious, virtual surround sound environment with Sony’s proprietary Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround technologies

When paired with compatible Sony Bravia TVs, the soundbar delivers further enhanced speech clarity with the help of additional features such as Voice Zoom 3. Sony’s unique upmixer and Voice Mode also ensures clear, balanced audio across a wide range of content.

The Bar 5 is available at Rs 29,990 from August 18, 2026, onwards.

In order to connect Sony Bravia televisions to Bravia Theatre subwoofers and rear speakers without a soundbar, the company has introduced the Direct Connect feature. It can be used to set up multiple configurations, including TV + subwoofer, TV + rear speakers, and TV + subwoofer + rear speakers. Direct Connect is currently supported by Bravia 9 II and Bravia 7 II units with support for other Bravia models coming through a firmware update soon.