The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders as streaming wins the war

A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026. (Image Source: Sony)

Sony Corporation, one of the largest manufacturers of Blu-ray Discs, has announced it will stop making Blu-ray Disc recorders as demand has shrunk in the last few years.

On February 9, Sony announced that it will “gradually end shipments of all Blu-ray disc recorder models from February 2026” and that there would be “no successor model”.

The announcement does not come as a surprise, as Sony had previously said in 2024 that it would slowly phase out the development and production of recordable Blu-ray discs and other optical disc formats.

The company had also laid off 40% of its staff in the media division and said it was doing so because the optical storage market did not take off the way it hoped to.