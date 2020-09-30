Sony to launch its first 8K LED PlayStation 5 ready TV in India

Sony's upcoming 8K LED TV in India

Sony India is set to announce their first 8K LED TV, Sony Z8H in the country on October 5, 2020. The upcoming TV will be a ‘PlayStation 5 ready’ TV as it will come equipped with a powerful Picture processor X1 Ultimate which is twice as fast as the X1 Extreme processor. Next-gen console owners will be able to plug the device via HDMI 2.1 port. The TV has already been listed on Sony’s website. However, the price is yet to be revealed yet.

So far, it has been confirmed that the 8K TV will only be available in one screen size, 85 inches. It will come with a Full-Array LED-backlit display along with X-tended Dynamic Range PRO with local dimming. The TRILUMINOUS display of the new 8K TV will also have support for HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

On the audio front, it will have two mid-range drivers, two subwoofers, and two tweeters. If you want to connect it to a home theatre, the TV can act as the centre channel. The flagship TV also comes with Sony’s Acoustic Multi-Audio system consisting of a vibrating frame tweeter. This will enhance the sound experience as it will create an illusion that the sound is coming from a specific spot from the TV instead of just one standard spot which we see on regular TVs.

The 8K LED TV runs on Android TV OS making apps on the Play Store easily accessible. Under the hood, it has 16GB built-in storage. On the connectivity front, it offers four HDMI ports and three USB ports. With the help of voice control on the remote, users will be able to use a built-in Google Assistant. The TV will support Apple Airplay and Apple HomeKit. Also, it can be configured with an Alexa-enabled speaker.

However, there are only a few games that will support 8K gaming via Play Station 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. On the other hand, there is no 8K content available on popular streaming apps in India like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others. Users may only be able to watch a select few 8K videos on Youtube.

The Sony Z8H will be the third PS5 ready TV launched by the company in India. In August, the TV-maker launched PS5-compatible TVs in two screen sizes – 55 (KD-55X9000H) & 65 inch (KD-65X9000H) which are priced at Rs 1,09,990 and Rs 1,59,990 respectively.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd