Sonos Sub Mini subwoofer with ‘powerful, balanced bass’ announced for Rs 59,999

Sonos on Saturday announced the Sonos Sub Mini, a smaller version of the Sonos Sub with a design inspired by it. The wireless subwoofer is not an independent speaker in and of itself. Rather it’s built to handle the lows while allowing other devices in the Sonos ecosystem such as the soundbar to focus better on treble and mids.

The subwoofer is designed to be used in small- to medium-sized rooms, measuring 12 inches tall, compared to the Sonos Sub’s 15.3 inches, and has a diameter of 9.1 inches. The weight is also less than half of the bigger model at 6.35 kg.

Sonos says that the Sub Mini is built for powerful, balanced bass and ups the thump level across movies, music, gaming and more. It has dual custom woofers with “advanced processing” that delivers dynamic lows while minimising buzz, rattle, and distortion.

Peeking into the opening in the middle you’ll see two woofers inside facing each other. Sonos says that they’re positioned this way to create a “force-cancelling effect that neutralises distortion.”

The Sub Mini is best paired with the Sonos Beam or Sonos Ray soundbars or the Sonos One smart speaker. Available in matte black and white, Sub Mini is priced at Rs 59,999.

“We’ve entered a more thoughtful era of streaming that prioritizes quality over quantity, with creators and platforms investing in immersive entertainment experiences that put premium sound at the forefront,” said Maxime Bouvat-Merlin, SVP for Hardware and Operations at Sonos. “Sub Mini is a welcome addition to the Sonos family, rounding out our home theatre product line-up so listeners can experience cinema-quality sound that makes them feel like the main character – or player – in their favourite content.”

Like most other Sonos products, the Sub Mini is a Wi-Fi-only device, built for those who want an uninterrupted listening experience. It, therefore, requires the Sonos app for setup, followed by the addition of services like Amazon Music and Spotify for music streaming.

When asked what streaming services Sonos app users who wish to listen to lossless music in India should use, Sonos told Indian Express that Apple Music is the best for it. Sonos added that Tidal is normally recommended but the app isn’t available in India as of yet, even though the speakers do support it fully.