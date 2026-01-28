Sonos launches Amp Multi, a new multi-channel streaming amplifier for modern homes

Sonos has announced a new product aimed squarely at the growing demand for smarter, cleaner, and more flexible home audio systems. Called Sonos Amp Multi, the device is a professional-grade, multi-channel streaming amplifier designed to support modern homes that are larger, more open, and constantly evolving in how their spaces are used.

Unveiled in New Delhi on Wednesday, Amp Multi builds on the success of the standard Sonos Amp but targets far more complex installations. It has been developed closely with professional installers and system integrators, who increasingly work on homes with multiple zones, high speaker counts, and shifting layout requirements. Sonos says the goal was simple: make powerful, large-scale audio systems easier to design, install, and live with.

Amp Multi brings the familiar Sonos experience to bigger homes without sacrificing ease of use. The unit features eight amplified outputs, each delivering 125 watts of power, and can be configured into up to four independent zones. For professionals, this means more freedom to match the audio setup to a homeowner’s lifestyle, whether that involves multi-room music, outdoor spaces, or mixed-use areas that change over time.

Built for flexibility, designed for professionals

According to Sonos, the need for Amp Multi became clear as homes moved away from closed-off rooms towards open layouts and flexible living spaces. Integrators needed systems that could adapt without constant rewiring or complex redesigns. Amp Multi was created to solve exactly that problem.

Tom Conrad, CEO of Sonos, said the original Amp became popular because of its balance of power, reliability, and simplicity. Amp Multi, he added, applies the same idea at a much larger scale, allowing more ambitious designs while keeping everyday use straightforward for homeowners.

What sets Amp Multi apart is its ability to assign any output to any zone. Multiple units can also be combined for even larger installations, making it suitable for premium residences and custom projects. Each output can support up to three Sonos Architectural speakers, enabling dense speaker setups without compromising sound quality.

Under the hood, Amp Multi uses a modern power design based on gallium nitride (GaN) technology alongside an advanced Class-D system. This allows the amplifier to stay cool and silent without the need for fans, while delivering consistent, clean audio across all zones, even during long periods of use.

Setup has also been simplified. Each unit can be identified through an audible signal triggered in the Sonos app, cutting down installation time and confusion in crowded equipment racks. Sonos has also introduced new professional tuning tools that allow installers to fine-tune sound output to suit room size, layout, and acoustics.

Amp Multi is designed to fit neatly into modern equipment racks, with improved ventilation and easier cable management. Sonos says these details help reduce maintenance, improve long-term reliability, and deliver a cleaner finish for clients.

Amp Multi will be available globally through Sonos installation partners in the coming months, marking a clear push by the company into more advanced, professionally installed home audio systems.