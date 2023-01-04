CES 2023: Somalytics’ SomaSleep mask offers a new way to track sleep

Nanotechnology company Somalytics unveiled its new SomaSleep sleep mask at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. The SomaSleep device presents a new way to monitor sleep at home with its ability to track eye movements to help consumers better understand their sleep stages, quality, and disruptions.

The SomaSleep sleep mask uses carbon-nanotube paper composite capacitive sensors built into the mask to track eye movements. Eye movements occur during every stage of sleep. But sometimes, regular eye movements and rapid eye movements can be disrupted by stress, injury, disease or other reasons.

For example, people suffering from concussions sometimes suffer from increased sleep disruptions, causing fatigue during the daytime. The SomaSleep mask can track and classify these eye movements, allowing users to look at their sleep patterns to better understand why they are fatigued even though they slept.

The SomaSleep device has enough battery life to operate for up to eight hours. Also, it has relatively low power consumption, meaning that the mask will stay cool as it is being used. The data from the mask can be integrated into fitness tracking apps and will also be available through the SomaSleep mobile app.