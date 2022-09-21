scorecardresearch
SoftBank’s Son plans to discuss Arm partnership with Samsung

SoftBank Group Corp.’s Masayoshi Son plans to visit Seoul for the first time in three years and discuss a potential partnership between Arm Ltd. and Samsung Electronics Co.

“I’m looking forward to the trip,” Son said, according to a SoftBank spokesperson. “I want to discuss a strategic alliance for Arm with Samsung.”

Son has repeatedly said his primary focus is to take Arm public in the US, after the planned $40 billion sale to Nvidia fell apart following an outcry from Arm’s customers.

The UK firm sells and licenses semiconductor technology that’s found in everything from smartphones to supercomputers. The company’s pervasiveness across the $550 billion chip industry is built on the understanding that no one would get privileged access to its technology.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee told reporters in Seoul that Son may visit Seoul next month to discuss ARM, Edaily reported earlier Wednesday, without further details.

