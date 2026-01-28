SoftBank in talks to invest up to $30 billion more in OpenAI, source says

Both OpenAI and SoftBank are also ⁠investors in Stargate, a $500 billion initiative ⁠to build AI data centers for training and inference that executives say is crucial to the U.S. government's ‌ambitions to keep ahead of China in AI. (File photo)

SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to invest as much as an additional $30 billion in OpenAI, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the Japanese conglomerate doubles down on its bet on the ChatGPT owner.

The fresh investment ‍would ⁠form part of a funding round that could raise up to $100 billion for OpenAI, valuing it at about $830 billion, the person said.

The source declined to ​be identified as the information ‌had not been publicly disclosed.

Seeking to improve SoftBank’s position in the artificial intelligence race, ​Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has made an “all-in” bet on OpenAI. In December, SoftBank said it had completed a $41 billion investment in OpenAI, giving it an 11% stake.