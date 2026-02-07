WhatsApp is getting an Instagram-inspired ‘Close Friends’ update

WhatsApp is testing custom Status lists, including a Close Friends option, to help users better control who sees their updates.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 7, 2026 04:25 PM IST
The newly spotted WhatsApp feature is similar to how Instagram's close friends list.The newly spotted WhatsApp feature is similar to how Instagram's close friends list. (Express Photo)
WhatsApp has been periodically adding new features to the app, making it more than an instant messaging platform. Now, a new Instagram-like feature may be making its way to the Meta-owned platform.

According to the WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, Meta has reportedly released a new feature that allows users to create custom lists for status updates, allowing them to organise contacts into curated lists.

Spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.5.11, each list includes a group of contacts, a name and an emoji to differentiate between lists.

These custom-created lists is designed to save WhatsApp users from the hassle of adjusting their share settings every time and prevent them from appropriate contacts. It also includes an Instagram-like “Close friends” list, which lets users share status updates with their preferred contacts.

Also Read | https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/whatsapp-rolls-out-high-security-feature-strict-account-settings-10498049/
Here's what the interface looks like. Here’s what the interface looks like. (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

As you can see in the image above, to share a status update with close friends, WhatsApp users will have to choose the contacts they want to add to the list. There are two ways of doing this: directly adding people from the status update privacy setting,s where they can choose contracts from a list or modify the list directly from the status interface.

While users can add or remove people from their close friends list at any point in time, the changes will only be reflected in the next status update. This means if a user shares a status update with a certain list and removes some users later, they will still be able to see the status.

WhatsApp has also added three other privacy options to share status updates. Once an update is shared, the selected contacts will see different coloured rings around the user’s profile picture who shared the status.

Story continues below this ad

The ability to share a status update with “Close friends” is currently under development, with the publication claiming that it will be available in a future version of WhatsApp.

 

