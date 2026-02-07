WhatsApp is getting an Instagram-inspired ‘Close Friends’ update

WhatsApp has been periodically adding new features to the app, making it more than an instant messaging platform. Now, a new Instagram-like feature may be making its way to the Meta-owned platform.

According to the WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, Meta has reportedly released a new feature that allows users to create custom lists for status updates, allowing them to organise contacts into curated lists.

Spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.5.11, each list includes a group of contacts, a name and an emoji to differentiate between lists.

These custom-created lists is designed to save WhatsApp users from the hassle of adjusting their share settings every time and prevent them from appropriate contacts. It also includes an Instagram-like “Close friends” list, which lets users share status updates with their preferred contacts.