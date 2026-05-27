Social media as bad for children as smoking, British doctors say

British doctors warn of the growing impact of social media on children’s health amid calls for tighter restrictions. (Image: Reuters)

Social media ranks alongside smoking as a danger to children, senior British doctors said on Tuesday, as they urged lawmakers to tackle the harm that they say excessive screen time is causing to young people.

The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges detailed the ⁠impact ​of social media on children in a submission to the government’s consultation on protecting children online, which closes on Tuesday.

“It ranks alongside smoking and wearing seatbelts in cars as a unifying force for the medical profession.”

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“There can be few issues which have ​united ​clinicians so resoundingly in recent years as the impact ⁠that unfettered exposure to tech and devices is currently having on children and young people’s health,” said the body, which represents ‌the UK and Ireland’s 23 royal medical colleges and faculties.