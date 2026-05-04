So long Jeeves and Ask.com, relics of yesterday’s internet

The site was bought by InterActive Corp. for more than $1 billion in 2005. (Image: Wikipedia)

In the digital wilds of Y2K, we came to him with our most probing questions.

He told us about Britney Spears, tamagotchis, former President George W. Bush and Beanie Babies. We asked, and he answered: Jeeves, the digital butler of information, the online valet who led us into the depths of cyberspace.

Now, like so many other relics of yesterday’s internet, Jeeves — and his home, Ask.com — are no more. After almost 30 years, the Q&A service and former search engine shuttered Friday.

“To you — the millions of users who turned to us for answers in a rapidly changing world — thank you for your endless curiosity, your loyalty, and your trust,” the company said in a notice posted on its now-defunct website.