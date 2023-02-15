scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Snapdragon X75 modem, world’s first 5G advanced-ready RF-system, announced

Qualcomm's newest 5G modem is compatible with the latest 5G-advanced technologies and Snapdragon Satellite.

Snapdragon X75 5G is the world's first modem to support 5G-advanced technologies.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 is the company’s newest flagship 5G modem, which is also said to be the world’s first 5G advanced-ready modem RF system. Based on the new architecture and software suite, the new 5G modem is said to offer improved network coverage, lower latency, mobility, and power efficiency. Products ranging from smartphones to industrial IoT devices, the Snapdragon X75 is said to power a wide range of devices. This is a successor to the Snapdragon X70 5G modem featured on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The 5G advanced is the next version of the wireless 5G system based on the RAN package for Release 18 by 3GPP. It is said to improve download and upload speeds and will make use of a wide range of bandwidths at mmWave and lower bands. It will also use AI and ML to deliver better 5G experiences, which include coverage and power efficiency.

The Snapdragon X75 is also said to be the world’s first modem-RF system with a dedicated hardware tensor accelerator — Qualcomm 5G AI Processor Gen 2, capable of offering 2.5 times better AI performance when compared to its predecessor. The processor is also said to feature technologies like the world’s first sensor-assisted mmWave beam management and AI-based GNSS Location Gen 2, which are said to improve the overall performance of the modem.

The Snapdragon X75 has many world’s first features such as 10-carrier aggregation for mmWave, 5x downlink carrier aggregation and FDD uplink MIMO for sub-6 GHz bands. Similarly, it is also capable of offering improvement in sustained peak performance in various usage scenarios like elevators, subway trains, airports, parking garages, and gaming.

To improve the battery life of a device with a Snapdragon X75 modem, it also supports Qualcomm 5G PowerSave Gen 4 and Qualcomm RF Power Efficiency Suite. Besides, the model can support 5G/4G dual data on two SIM cards simultaneously. It also supports Snapdragon Satellite.

Qualcomm Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 3 (Image credit: Qualcomm)

Based on the Snapdragon X75 5G modem RF-system, the company has also launched Qualcomm Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 3. As the name suggests it’s a fixed networking device with a built-in wireless modem. Powered by a quad-core processor, it is said to be designed to deliver fibre-like internet speeds over a 5G network in rural, suburban, and dense urban areas.

Besides, it supports technologies like Wi-Fi 7 and dual SIM dual-5G connectivity. It also packs a mmWave-Sub-6 hardware architecture that is said to reduce the footprint, cost, board complexity, and power consumption of the device.

