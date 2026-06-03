Snapdragon X2 Elite powers first mini-PC: ASUS Ascent QN10 debuts at Computex 2026

The launch marks Qualcomm's latest push beyond laptops as it expands Snapdragon into the desktop and mini-PC market. (Image: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm Technologies and ASUS have introduced the ASUS Ascent QN10, the world’s first mini-PC powered by the new Snapdragon X2 Elite platform. Announced at Computex 2026, the launch marks Snapdragon’s expansion beyond laptops into the desktop and mini-PC market.

The ASUS Ascent QN10 is designed as an AI-focused mini-PC that combines high-performance computing with a compact footprint. Measuring under 0.7 litres in volume, ASUS says the system is 86 per cent smaller than a standard 5-litre mini-PC while still delivering premium desktop capabilities.

At the heart of the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset, which features an 80 TOPS neural processing unit (NPU) designed to accelerate AI workloads. The platform targets users running advanced AI applications, including local AI models, AI agents and agentic workflows.