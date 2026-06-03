Snapdragon X2 Elite powers first mini-PC: ASUS Ascent QN10 debuts at Computex 2026

Qualcomm Technologies and ASUS have introduced the ASUS Ascent QN10, the world’s first mini-PC powered by the new Snapdragon X2 Elite platform. Announced at Computex 2026, the launch marks Snapdragon’s expansion beyond laptops into the desktop and mini-PC market.
The ASUS Ascent QN10 is designed as an AI-focused mini-PC that combines high-performance computing with a compact footprint. Measuring under 0.7 litres in volume, ASUS says the system is 86 per cent smaller than a standard 5-litre mini-PC while still delivering premium desktop capabilities.
At the heart of the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset, which features an 80 TOPS neural processing unit (NPU) designed to accelerate AI workloads. The platform targets users running advanced AI applications, including local AI models, AI agents and agentic workflows.
According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon X2 Elite supports AI-powered tools and platforms such as OpenClaw, Hermes, Cursor, Claude Desktop, OpenAI Codex and OpenCode. The company says the platform can handle demanding workloads including large language models, big data processing, AI orchestration and multitasking across multiple applications.
The ASUS Ascent QN10 also includes enterprise-grade security features with chip-to-cloud protection. Qualcomm says the platform incorporates identity, access, and data security measures designed for business and professional environments.
The mini-PC targets a wide range of users. For professionals and creators, it offers performance for content creation, productivity, and creative workloads. AI acceleration will provide developers with great advantages in terms of AI agents and connectivity, which includes seven USB ports: three USB4 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and one USB 2.0 port.
For corporations and small and medium-sized businesses, Qualcomm states that QN10 will offer silent and hassle-free usage while also supporting modern management capabilities. Additionally, Qualcomm emphasises QN10 as an excellent choice for industrial and commercial applications like digital signage, where it can support up to four 4K monitors simultaneously.
The release of the ASUS Ascent QN10 shows that Qualcomm intends to expand its business into the desktop market by leveraging the Snapdragon X2 Elite to build a new line of mini-PCs.