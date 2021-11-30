Snapdragon Summit 2021: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Qualcomm is set to begin its multi-day Snapdragon summit event later today. The annual event that takes place in Hawaii took a digital route last year due to the pandemic, but resumes its in-person format this year.

This year, the Snapdragon Summit 2021 is expected to full of new announcements including the latest flagship processors from the US-based chip-maker. Ahead of the event, here’s all you need to know about it.

When does the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2021 event begin?

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2021 is set to begin at 6pm EST (4:30am IST) and will go on until December 2.

How to livestream the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2021 event?

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2021 can be streamed via the company’s YouTube channel. We’ll also soon be adding a quick link to the stream that you can watch when the event begins.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2021: What to expect?

The highlight of the summit is expected to be the announcement of Qualcomm’s new flagship 800-series chipsets. However, Qualcomm is, as per leaks, also expected to announce a new naming scheme for its future chipsets. As a result, we may even see new names for the latest chips, the much-awaited Snapdragon 898 and Snapdragon 895.

The new 898 chipset is expected to sport a prime AMR Cortex-X2 CPU core clocking at 3.0GHz, accompanied by three Cortex-A710 mid-cores clocked at 2.5GHz. This chip is also expected to feature the X65 5G modem as well as an Adreno 730 GPU, which could offer 20 per cent better performance than the Adreno 660.

Qualcomm is also expected to reveal more on the company’s “industry-leading technology innovations across camera, AI, sound, gaming, and connectivity.” The first phones to come with the new chip are expected to hit markets in H! 2021, with rumours suggesting the Xiaomi 12 series could be the first phones to use the new SoC.