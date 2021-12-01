Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Here are all phones set to feature the new chip

Qualcomm announced its new flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at the company’s Snapdragon Tech Summit earlier today. The new flagship chipset will feature better performance, battery life and camera capabilities in addition to improved graphical performance.

The event also saw a number of smartphone manufacturers announce their upcoming flagship phones that will feature the new chipset. Here’s a look at the all the phones that we know will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed that the Xiaomi 12, the brand’s next flagship phone will not only feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip but also be the first to bring it to a device. Jun added that the Xiaomi 12 will be “coming soon” and while no official date has been revealed, reports suggest the brand could unveil its next flagship phone in December, before the end of the year.

Realme GT 2 Pro

The Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be the brand’s most premium offering yet ($800 and above), unlike the X50 series or the other devices in the GT series, which were more budget flagships (under the $500 range). The company has now confirmed that the GT 2 Pro will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The company also says that it will be among the first to launch a smartphone with the new SoC.

Oppo’s Find X3 Pro successor

Oppo too has confirmed that the company’s next flagship smartphone will be powered by the new chip. While a name has not been dropped, this phone is most likely to be the successor to the Oppo Find X3 Pro, and could very well be named the Find X4 Pro. Leaks have suggested the phone could also sport a 6.7 AMOLED QHD 120Hz display and 80W fast charging.

New Moto Edge-series phone

Ruben Castano, Head of Customer Experiences at Motorola has confirmed that the company is launching a new Moto Edge flagship device “in just a few days”. However, this new phone is set to be launched in China first and there is no confirmation on its global availability just yet. The company also released a teaser poster, later on, confirming a new event on December 9.

Other devices

A number of other brands are also expected to launch new flagship phones later in the year that will sport the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. These include OnePlus, Redmi, Vivo, Nubia, Sony, iQOO and ZTE.

These brands will, however, have the launch of their first device later in 2022 and are also expected to feature other flagship-grade specifications to match the performance and camera capabilities of the new chip.