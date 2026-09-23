‘A phone is unique to you, it’s not going anywhere’: Qualcomm CEO’s big bet on Agentic AI as company unveils new mobile chips

Qualcomm announced its latest Android phone chipsets called Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
4 min readMaui (hawaii)Updated: Sep 23, 2026 04:06 AM IST
Qualcomm latest Android phone chipsets, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, Qualcomm Inc, Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm, Indian express news, current affairs“In the agentic age, AI can understand your intent. That’s how agents are going to do things for you: they understand context, reason, plan and remember, and then act on the user’s behalf,” he explained, outlining what he meant by an AI smartphone.
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Qualcomm Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cristiano Amon’s big pitch at the opening keynote of the Snapdragon Summit on Wednesday (India Time) in Maui, Hawaii, was that smartphones are evolving from app-centric devices into AI agent-centric platforms that understand a user’s intent and context and can handle tasks on their own.

“We are really at this point where we are going through this transition from what is a very phone-centric model to now an agentic model for new experiences,” Amon told a packed hall. “The agents become the centre of that experience, not the phone. That changes how we think about the role of the smartphone.”

Amon, who runs Qualcomm Inc., the world’s biggest maker of smartphone processors, envisions an AI-powered smartphone that, according to him, is fundamentally different from today’s smartphones, which primarily run apps and generative AI features. For Amon, the era when users pick up a phone, find an app, launch it and issue commands is coming to an end. “We are moving from apps and assistants into agents, and we are just at the beginning of the agentic age,” he said.

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“In the agentic age, AI can understand your intent. That’s how agents are going to do things for you: they understand context, reason, plan and remember, and then act on the user’s behalf,” he explained, outlining what he meant by an AI smartphone.

“The phone is not going to go anywhere but we can now clearly see how your phone is going to interact with these new agent experiences. How are we going to have the coexistence of the old and the new? The reason the phone is also not going to go anywhere is because the phone is unique to you. It’s always with you. It’s personalised and customised to you,” Amon added.

However, the AI experience that Amon teased is incomplete without “trust” and “convenience.” “A great agentic experience will begin with trust that the agent is going to act on your behalf. It needs to be secure, it needs to be private, and it needs to put the user in control,” he said.

Qualcomm’s move to make the AI smartphone and the ecosystem of AI personal devices comes right at the company is unveiling new Android mobile chips, which are designed for on-device AI to better compete with Apple’s A20 Pro in iPhones.

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The new chips, branded under the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 brand, will be built using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s 2-nanometer manufacturing process and will power premium, flagship smartphones from companies including Motorola, Xiaomi and Oppo, among others.

Qualcomm is introducing two versions of the chip, with one having additional capabilities and carrying the “Extreme” branding.

Both chips feature an Oryon CPU with two 5GHz Prime cores and six 4GHz Performance cores. The new mobile chipsets also include a graphics processing unit (GPU) and a neural processing unit (NPU) to handle AI workloads, including agents running in the background. Qualcomm has also added security features to control agents’ access to sensitive data.

Wednesday’s launch of Qualcomm’s new chips comes at a time when the overall smartphone market is expected to decline by 16.7 per cent, according to IDC. A global memory shortage, rising prices, inflation and geopolitical tensions have put a dent in demand for smartphones. Phone brands are responding to the subdued demand by focusing on flagship smartphones, which typically offer better profit margins.

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Similar to what Apple teased during its recent fall event, where new CEO John Ternus introduced the idea of an “intelligent personal hub”, Qualcomm is positioning smartphones powered by its AI chips as an “AI hub” capable of processing AI models and generating tokens without relying on the cloud. “The experience has to be personal and understand our context. It has to be proactive, not intrusive, and responsive in the moment you need it, with the ability to continue across different devices,” Amon said.

The writer is in Maui, Hawaii, attending the Snapdragon Summit at the invitation of Qualcomm.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

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