Snapchat rolls out friends-only Stories and Spotlight profiles for users under 16

Snapchat has announced a new privacy-focused content-sharing experience for users aged 13 to 15, allowing them to create, save and showcase Stories and Spotlight videos on dedicated profiles that are visible only to manually accepted friends.

The update is beginning to roll out globally, marking a shift in how younger teens can share content on the platform. Previously, users under 16 could contribute videos to Snapchat’s short-form video platform, Spotlight, but their content was shared without attribution to their profiles. Now, Snapchatters in this age group will have their own profiles to display content, while their posts will no longer be distributed to audiences beyond their friends’ network.