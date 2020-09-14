Snapchat brings ‘Learn Hindi’ lens to celebrate Hindi Diwas: How it works

India celebrates Hindi Day today. (Image: Bloomberg)

To celebrate Hindi Day or Hindi Diwas Snapchat introduces the ‘Learn Hindi’ lens which is created by Snapchat Official Lens Creator Atit Kharel. The ‘Learn Hindi’ lens uses Augmented Reality and machine learning to recognise objects and translate their name in real-time.

The lens is capable of identifying 1000 different objects and translate their names to Hindi. With this initiative, Snapchat wants to allow Snapchatters to learn some Hindi words. Users will be able to get access to the lens by searching ‘Learn Hindi’ on Snapchat. Hindi was recognised as an official language of India on 14 September 1949. Every year on the same day India celebrates Hindi Day.

Commenting on the new lens Atit Kharel, Original Lens Creator at Snap said “The idea behind launching the lens was to make learning Hindi fun and easy – especially for new learners. I was always fascinated by Augmented Reality and Snapchat lenses. I knew about Lens Studio right after its release and wanted to try to create something useful and came up with the idea of a lens that helps you earn Hindi. It’s really easy to use and extremely handy.”

How does it work?

Users will first need to open Snapchat and point the camera at the above Snapcode (see below)

Then press and hold on the Snapcode to scan and unlock it

There’s another way, users can use Snapchat Search to use the lens:

They will just need to open Snapchat and tap the Search bar.

Type ‘Learn Hindi’ and click on the lens by Atit Kharel to unlock.

