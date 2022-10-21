Snapchat launches Diwali-themed AR lenses, stickers

Snapchat is going full festive mood with the social platform announcing a host of new features to celebrate the festival of lights. All tabs on the app will be offering something Diwali-related for Snapchatters to explore. The Spotlight section, which is Snapchat’s community driver video platform, is hosting a #LightUpSpotlight event where creators are being encouraged to record and share Diwali outfits, dance videos, and other Diwali-themed videos.

The Chat tab can be used to wish family and friends through the newly-included festive-themed Bitmoji and cameo stickers, while the Maps tab will gain new action ‘mojis,’ lights, diyas, and lanterns.

Meanwhile, the Camera tab – the very first thing you see upon firing up the app – will have multiple Diwali-themed AR lenses and geo-filters that’ll go perfectly with the festivities.

One of these AR lenses is something that lets you give your local sweet shops a makeover. You can use virtual firecrackers, floral decor, and diyas to give budding sweet shops in your locality a Diwali twist, then share the Snaps on the app to support them.

Snapchat will also drop the trailer for seasons 2 and 3 of Phone Swap, a popular show where two participants on a blind date exchange phones to learn more about each other and decide if a second date is in the cards.

“At Snap, our focus is on localising the app experience for our Snapchatter community in India and these cultural moments are at the heart of it. This year we want to elevate the experience for our users through this special Diwali makeover AR Lens where they can hero their favourite mithai shops thus also promoting and encouraging small business owners,” Lakshya Malu, Market Dev at Snap Inc, India, said in a press statement.