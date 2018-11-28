Snapchat brings in local Discover content for India

Snapchat is introducing Discover, content designed and created by Indian publishers, for its audience in the country. Discover is Snapchat’s specialised take for publishers to share their content on the platform. It is specifically curated for the platform with a focus on the vertical video format.

The company has partnered with Brut India, HuffPost India, The Logical Indian, The Quint, and VICE India, TVF, Saavn, Miss Malini, and others to introduce this local content for its Indian audience. As part of this initiative, Snapchat will introduce more than 14 new local shows and publisher Stories on its Discover platform, coming out of India.

“We launched Discover back in January 2015. We have gone through a lot of changes, and offered a new format for story-telling as well… Earlier this year, we redesigned Discover as well. We view Stories as a format that allows content which can occupy full capacity of the screen and users can consume that content at the pace that they like…Discover is a highly curated feed of content,” Raami Saad, Head of International Content Partnerships at Snap Inc explained in a telephonic interaction with indianexpress.com. Snap Inc is the parent company of Snapchat.

Snapchat’s Discover content for India comes at a time when the brand has been steadily increasing focus on the market, but has struggled to grow globally. Saad said the company is very committed to growth in the Indian market, which explains the launch of local content as well.

Snapchat recently partnered with cricketing teams in the Indian Premier League to create custom Lenses (or filters as they are known) for each team. It has also been offering more India centric Lenses for users, as well as stickers and greetings for Indian festivals like Diwali, Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, etc.

“The publisher Stories are really a Digital version of the magazine, and this also includes interactive content. As far as Shows go, we view them as new form of video, which is television-like content, but exclusively made for mobile,” Saad said.

The company claims time spent watching Shows on Snapchat has more than tripled globally, since the beginning of the year. It also claims that the 21 unique Shows in Discover reached a monthly active audience of over 10 million viewers in the third quarter of 2018.

When it comes to creating this specific content for Discover, Snapchat also works with its partners. “Our programming team works hand-in-hand with partners to help with how the content looks on the app. And yes, we have trained all of these partners in India. We also lend a hand in helping our partners understand sort of content what works and what does not work on the platform,” Saad pointed out.

When users go to the Discover tab, they see their friends’ Stories, followed by Subscriptions, which has Stories and Shows from publishers to whom they have subscribed. Below that is the For You tab, which shows publisher Stories, irrespective of their geographical location. Starting tomorrow, Snapchat users in India will see publisher Stories from familiar Indian publishers.

By offering Indian users content from local publishers, Snapchat will be hoping to increase user base on the app from the region. “We have seen that whenever we offer local content in a region, the engagement and time spent on the app goes up,” Saad said.