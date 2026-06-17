Snap unveils SPECS AR glasses, betting on a future beyond smartphones

Snap has officially unveiled SPECS, its latest augmented reality (AR) glasses that the company hopes will usher in a new era of computing beyond smartphones. Announced by Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, the wearable device combines augmented reality, artificial intelligence and spatial computing in a lightweight pair of glasses designed for everyday use.

Available for pre-order starting today at $2,195 with a refundable $200 deposit, SPECS are expected to begin shipping this fall in the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

Spiegel described the launch as a major step in Snap’s long-term vision of making computing more natural and less dependent on traditional screens.