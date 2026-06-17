Snap unveils SPECS AR glasses, betting on a future beyond smartphones

Snap has officially unveiled SPECS, its latest augmented reality (AR) glasses that the company hopes will usher in a new era of computing beyond smartphones. Announced by Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, the wearable device combines augmented reality, artificial intelligence and spatial computing in a lightweight pair of glasses designed for everyday use.
Available for pre-order starting today at $2,195 with a refundable $200 deposit, SPECS are expected to begin shipping this fall in the United States, the United Kingdom and France.
Spiegel described the launch as a major step in Snap’s long-term vision of making computing more natural and less dependent on traditional screens.
“For decades, computers have asked us to look down, sit still, or step out of the moment. SPECS bring computing into the world around us,” he said during the announcement.
Unlike traditional AI glasses that focus mainly on voice assistants, or bulky mixed-reality headsets that can feel isolating, Snap says SPECS are designed to offer a balance between functionality and comfort. The glasses are fully standalone and do not require a connected smartphone, an external battery pack, or a computing puck.
The device is built using Swiss TR90 polymer and comes in two sizes. The lighter model weighs 132 grams, while the larger version weighs 136 grams. Users can also add prescription lens inserts.
At the heart of the glasses is Snap’s proprietary display technology, featuring a 51-degree field of view and support for 16 million colours. The company says the viewing experience is comparable to using a 24-inch desktop monitor for work tasks or watching content on a virtual 115-inch cinema screen positioned around 10 feet away.
Two Qualcomm Snapdragon processors power SPECS. One chip handles computer vision tasks while the other runs augmented reality experiences known as Lenses. Snap says the system delivers advanced hand tracking, lower latency and smoother interactions, helping virtual content appear more naturally anchored in the real world.
The glasses can display navigation directions, measurements and AI-generated contextual information directly within the user’s surroundings. Users can also stream videos, mirror screens, access virtual workspaces and interact with hundreds of AR experiences created by developers.
Snap says SPECS offer up to four hours of mixed-use battery life, including AI features, video playback, notifications and AR applications. The accompanying charging case provides four additional recharges, extending total usage to approximately 20 hours.
Alongside the hardware launch, Snap also announced several new tools for developers building experiences for SPECS. These include AI-assisted Lens creation tools, a new Native Development Kit and benchmarking tools designed to help developers build more advanced spatial computing applications.
The company also emphasised privacy protections. SPECS include a recording indicator light, prioritise on-device processing where possible and allow users to control what data is stored, synced or shared.
With SPECS, Snap is making one of its biggest hardware bets yet, positioning the glasses as a potential alternative to smartphones and traditional computing devices in the years ahead.