Snap to lay off 1,000 employees, cites AI and cost pressures behind job cuts

Snap expects to cut more than $500 million in annualised expenses by the second half of the year, CEO Evan Spiegel said. (Image: Snapchat)

Snap has confirmed that it will lay off about 1,000 employees or roughly 16 per cent of its full-time staff.

Advances in AI are helping streamline operations and operate ⁠with smaller teams, the parent firm of social media platform, Snapchat, said on Wednesday, April 15. More than 65 per cent of new code at Snapchat is being generated using AI coding tools, the company said, adding that it is also assigning other critical tasks to focused teams and AI agents.

Snap reportedly had about 5,261 full-time employees as of December 2025. It is the latest tech giant to announce layoffs this year, and one of the few firms that has acknowledged AI as a key driver behind the planned round of job cuts. Several tech companies are shifting toward leaner teams while simultaneously ramping up AI adoption to streamline operations.