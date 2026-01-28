Snap creates Specs Inc as separate subsidiary ahead of its first consumer AR glasses launch

Snap said Wednesday that it plans to make Specs Inc a separate subsidiary, giving it greater operational focus and flexibility ahead of the formal launch of its first consumer-focused augmented reality glasses later this year.

The maker of Snapchat said the new subsidiary will have autonomy to make key decisions and forge new partnerships, with the aim of building Specs Inc. into a “distinct” brand within the larger company. While Snap did not reveal further details about the venture or its structure, it said it plans to allow for minority investment in the new subsidiary. Specs Inc is currently hiring for nearly 100 open roles worldwide.

The announcement comes on the heels of the debut of its next-generation glasses, which will be called Specs. For the first time, the device will not be launched under the Spectacles branding used for previous versions of Snap’s wearable products, a sign that the Santa Monica, California-based company is going for a complete makeover ahead of the launch. Snap first disclosed its plans to launch the Specs smart glasses last year.

Specs will be Snap’s first consumer pair of augmented-reality glasses. They will be smaller and lighter, and will use augmented-reality technology to let people see and interact with digital imagery overlaid on the physical world.

‘First-of-its-kind Intelligence System’

Snap did not reveal a price or an exact launch date for Specs, but said the glasses will arrive later this year.

“Specs feature a first-of-its-kind Intelligence System that uses its understanding of you and your world to help get things done on your behalf, while protecting and respecting your privacy,” the company said in a blog post teasing the device. “We are building a computer that we hope you will use less, because it does more for you.”

Snap’s developer-focused Spectacles is a preview of what’s about to come in 2026. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia) Snap’s developer-focused Spectacles is a preview of what’s about to come in 2026. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

“Over the long term, we’re also optimistic about the potential for Specs to reduce waste and make everyday tools more widely available, as some physical objects are replaced by digital goods. Everything from whiteboards and instruction manuals to televisions and toys can be created with Specs and shared with friends, without extracting additional resources.”

Tackling competition

Snap has been working on smart glasses that could one day replace the smartphone for more than a decade. The company has been selling smart glasses since 2016, though early versions offered only basic features, such as shooting short videos for Snapchat. In 2021, Snap updated its glasses with augmented-reality displays that allowed users to see virtual imagery overlaid on the real world.

Snap’s most recent Spectacles were released in September 2024, and were available only to developers. That edition was offered under a leasing model that required users to commit to paying $99 a month for a full year.

The upcoming consumer-focused Specs glasses will run on the company’s Snap OS operating system. Snap said developers are already working on apps for the device.

With the formation of a new subsidiary focused solely on smart glasses, Snap is acknowledging that it is ready to take on growing competition in the segment, not only from smaller startups, but also from established players such as Meta and Google.

Meta is currently the biggest player in the smart glasses market and has doubled down on its Ray-Ban-branded glasses after seeing unexpected consumer adoption. Apple, Google, and others are either developing their own smart glasses or working with partners, as advances in artificial intelligence open up new use cases and companies prepare to add another device to their ecosystems.

So far, smart glasses have primarily offered features such as snapping photos and videos and summoning an AI assistant using voice commands.