Smartron tbike OneX electric bike launched: All you need to know

Tech brand Smartron has announced the second-generation tbike OneX. The electric bike, targeted at the B2B segment is priced at Rs 38,000, excluding GST and is the fifth tbike variant in the company’s portfolio after the tbike one, tbike one pro, tbike kick and tbike flex.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The new Smartron tbike OneX is a multi-modular, multi-purpose and multi-utility vehicle that primarily targets rideshare and delivery markets. The bike features a top speed of 25kmph and can over 100km range thanks to its swappable batteries and on-board charging options.

The tbike OneX also has over 5 years of battery life or over 1,00,000kms of riding life. It can take a payload of over 125Kgs and features a lifetime warranty for the frame. The bike also has a tamper and theft-proof design along with advanced telematics.

In Premium Now | Ninety One Cycles’ Meraki S7 electric bike review: Take the load off your ride

Smartron’s tronX platform in conjunction with the tbike app will offer a range of customised management features for business partners. Support for IoT enabled tlocks fortify the bike’s security with modern features like QR-Code scanning, GPS tracking, BLE/GPRS unlock, RFID unlock and even OTA updates.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of tbike oneX, which is our second-generation multi-purpose ebike,” Smartron founder and Chairman Mahesh Lingareddy said. “It is built on highly successful tbike One and One Pro. While tbike oneX is designed for the rideshare market, we envision it being used for lifestyle, tourism, e-commerce, e-pharmacies, e-groceries, etc,” he added.

The Smartron tbike OneX is fully designed and engineered in India and hence, doesn’t face any challenges in terms of logistics while importing units from China or other countries, Smartron mentioned.