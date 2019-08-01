Smartphone sales will decline by 2.5 per cent in 2019, predicts Gartner

The global smartphone sales are seen falling by 2.5 per cent on-year to 1.5 billion units by the end of 2019 weighed by a decline in Japan, Western Europe and North America, according to research and advisory firm Gartner.

During the year, sales are likely to slip 6.5 per cent in Japan, 5.3 per cent in Western Europe and 4.4 per cent in North America, the research firm said in a press release.

“In mature markets, the high-end smartphone market is particularly oversupplied and commoditized, with higher average selling prices (ASPs) and no compelling new utility or experiences for users to upgrade to. Despite ASP increases on high-end smartphones slowing down recently, the vendors who primarily rely on replacement smartphone sales continue to face tough times,” Roberta Cozza, senior research director at Gartner said in a statement.

Analysts at Gartner expect the total smartphone sales to decline in the second half of 2019, continuing the trend witnessed in the first half. “The ban on Huawei (even though currently partially lifted) has created negativity around the Huawei brand and is likely to open a few opportunities for other manufacturers in overseas markets such as Western Europe,” Annette Zimmermann, research vice president at Gartner said in a statement.

Gartner forecasts that sales of 5G enabled smartphones will top 15 million units in 2019, which will represent less than 1 per cent of total smartphone sales in the year.

“Although leading mobile manufacturers have started positioning their first 5G smartphones (such as the LG V50 ThinQ, OPPO Reno 5G, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G), and CSPs have started to offer some aggressively priced 5G service packages, 5G smartphone sales are set to remain small in 2019. Sales will start to ramp up in the second half of 2020 as the coverage and availability of 5G hardware services improve,” Zimmermann added.

However, Gartner analysts expect that the sales will rise again in 2020 driven by a broader availability of 5G smartphone models and promotion in the 5G services across the world by the mobile service providers. They also expect Apple to launch its first 5G model of iPhone in 2020 which could lead iPhone users to upgrade to the newer model.