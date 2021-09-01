Smartphone sales grow globally by 10 per cent, Xiaomi beats Apple for number 2 spot: Gartner

The global smartphone market saw a healthy growth of 10.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2021, according to research firm Gartner. While China’s Xiaomi moved into the second spot in terms of overall shipments, Apple slipped to number three; Samsung continues to be the global leader in terms of smartphone shipments. An earlier report by Counterpoint Research also showed that Xiaomi was number two in terms of global smartphone shipments in this quarter, a feat it has achieved for the first time.

According to Gartner, the smartphone market grew despite supply constraints due to COVID-19 related production disruption and component shortages.

“Reinforced shelter-in-place instructions and factory shut-downs in India and Vietnam due to the second wave of COVID-19, along with the closure of retail businesses and restrictions on online deliveries affected smartphone sales negatively in the second quarter after a strong start at the beginning of 2021,” Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner said in a press statement.

“However, regions with higher penetration of 5G connectivity saw strong demand for 5G smartphones and were growth drivers for leading smartphone vendors,” he added.

While Samsung remained the top vendor in the quarter, its year-over-year growth has slowed down due to supply constraints and production disruptions, according to Gartner. However, the South Korean tech major expanded its 5G offerings.

Xiaomi registered 80.5 per cent growth in its smartphone sales owing to a stronger online presence and fast expansion in the global markets beyond Asia/Pacific, according to Gartner. Apple sales grew 28.3 per cent year over year, but its market share remained the same as compared to the previous quarter.

“Apple’s aggressive sales promotion for its iPhone 11 series smartphones and iPhone SE (2020) added to its growth in the price-sensitive segment,” Gupta said.

Rounding up the top five vendors were Oppo and vivo, which saw 42.4 per cent and 41.6 per cent growth respectively. While Oppo saw growth in Western Europe thanks to aggressively priced mid-tier smartphones and a wider distribution network and robust marketing campaigns, vivo had success in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).