This Rs 6,990 smartphone gimbal lets you shoot super smooth videos

Smartphones aren’t the best to shoot videos especially the high motion and shaky ones. This is why one needs to spend on good, advanced mobile gimbal to handle the shaky movements and get the stabilized quality of the video. There are many smartphone gimbals available in the market. Hohem has launched a brand new smartphone gimbal called iSteady X for users in India who want to shoot steady videos using their mobile phones.

The iSteady X gimbal is priced at Rs 6,990 and is available for purchase on Amazon India website. Some of the key highlights of the iSteady X are stabilizing quality, 3 axis system, ultra-light weight, easy to use and flexibility.

The iSteady X features upgraded 3.0 anti-shaky stabilization and 3-axis system that helps users shoot smooth videos and put an end to shaky ones.

As mentioned, one of the biggest highlights of the Hohem iSteady X is that it’s one of the lightest gimbals available in the market. Hohem claims that iSteady X is so far the world’s lightest 3-axis mobile gimbal with only 259 grams. The company says that it is “designed as an ultra-compact gimbal with a foldable feature that makes it easy for users to hold into a palm or put in the pocket and handbag.”

Hohem claims that the iSteady X features simple control buttons and an App guide that lets even beginners learn quickly on how to use it. It also includes a one touch button or App screen that lets users capture cinematic shots and creative video templates. For instance, to take a rotation video you can just choose inception mode on the app, and iSteady X will rotate automatically. “It will let you experience a whole new way of playing and receive a simple and fun feeling of ‘hi-tech’,” the company claims.

