Smartphone brands not bundling chargers will lead to adoption of wireless charging: Western Digital

With several major smartphone brands dropping the idea of bundling a charger in the box, there will surely be an uptick in the adoption of wireless chargers, Jaganathan Chelliah, Director – Marketing for India at Western Digital told Indianexpress.com.

“Today, cord-cutting in smartphone accessories is already underway, and we can expect a complete transition to a cord-free ecosystem in the next few years. Brands are progressively embracing a wireless future and enabling a supportive ecosystem to help faster adoption of this technology,” he said.

“With smartphone OEMs removing audio ports from modern smartphones with just one common port for both charging and earphones, wireless charging is the inevitable future. Not only that, but leading smartphone brands have also taken a step forward in removing charging adaptors from flagship models which will further propel the demand for wireless chargers. The premium TWS earbuds from major brands are also offering this feature,” he added.

But the transition could be slower as some of the smartphone manufacturers could continue offering chargers for a competitive edge, especially in the budget segment.

But, Chelliah said the ease of using wireless chargers by placing your device back on the charging pad is a great benefit.

In this space, Western Digital has raised the bar by launching an affordable SanDisk wireless charger with the added benefit of photo backup. The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is the world’s first wireless charger that enables this dual purpose. The company says recent research on smartphone usage indicated that 30 percent of consumers don’t back up their valuable content regularly, so the added benefit of backing up your smartphone while charging is a boon for consumers.

Chelliah also predicted that users will likely be able to wirelessly charge their smart home products too in the future. “This is a truly disruptive technology and it will only get better. Going forward, we can expect wireless charging to even extend up to smart home products and they will be developed to support a completely wireless power supply design. This space is rapidly evolving, and advances in wireless charging technology will need to be monitored closely,” he said.