Slack’s new Clips feature lets users send short audio, video messages

Slack is getting a new update that is bringing the Clips feature to the platform. Clips will allow Slack users to send quick short audio and video messages to colleagues and collaborators to make conversations easier. The feature will also support screen recordings.

Slack Clips will is set to help teammates work more efficiently and solve problems quicker. Quicker communication via short clips of audio and video could be more beneficial in certain situations than text and the feature will aim at filling those gaps.

Slack has said that any user in a channel or direct message will be able to play Clips and reply to threads with Clips of their own. Those who receive a Clip will also get subtitles and a transcript, accessible via a three-dot menu. Users will be able to create Clips of up to 3 minutes from the Stack desktop and mobile apps.

Slack Clips is being rolled out gradually in batches for desktop, iOS and Android users of the service who are on a paid subscription. Paid customers who have already received the update with Slack Clips feature can access the same by following the steps below.

Open any direct message window or channel and tap on the message field. Hit the camera icon to open the camera interface and record a video. Once a recording is made, users can tap the Attach button and tap on the paper plane icon to send the recording. Similarly, to record an audio message, users can tap and hold the microphone icon.

Slack has also announced GovSlack, a version of the service that will operate in a government-certified cloud environment. GovSlack is set to be launched next year. Slack is also expanding Slack Connect, now allowing Enterprise Gold members to work with anyone on Slack even if they’re not Slack members already.