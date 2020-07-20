scorecardresearch
Monday, July 20, 2020
Skype for iOS now supports background blur feature, here’s how to enable it

Skype has got a big update. Users can now blur their background on both iPhone and iPad.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 20, 2020 2:29:22 pm
skype, skype ios, How to blur the background on Skype, skype ios app blur background, how to use skype, what is skype,. skype vs zoom A new Skype update for iOS and iPadOS will allow iPhone and iPad users blur their background on video calls.

Microsoft’s Skype allows you to virtually chat with friends, family members, and coworkers. It’s a popular app, though it misses on a number of features that made Zoom a household name during the Coronavirus pandemic. To make sure that more people use Skype on their phones, Microsoft will allow iPhone and iPad users blur their background on calls. The feature has been available on desktop for a while.

With the new update, you can hide your messy room while attending a video call with your colleague or client. To use this feature, users need to download the latest version of the Skype app for iOS from the App Store. The feature is titled ‘Enable Background Blur.’

Here’s how to turn on background blurring on Skype:

Step 1: Download the latest version of Skype from the App Store on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2:  Fire up the Skype app on your device.

Step 3: Start a video call.

Step 4: Tap the (…) more menu while you are attending a call.

Step 5: Turn on the ‘Blur my background’ option.

skype, skype ios, How to blur the background on Skype, skype ios app blur background, how to use skype, what is skype,. skype vs zoom Version 8.62 brings background blur to iPhone and iPad.

When you are attending a video call, all you need to toggle the “Blur my background” setting and Skype adjusts your video feed keeping you in focus and blur the background. Keep this mind that background blur is an optional feature. If you don’t want to blur your background. turn off background blur.

In March, Microsoft revealed that the number of people using the platform increased by 70 per cent in a month to 40 million people. Skype-to-Skype calling minutes also jumped 220 per cent. Skype faces stiff competition from Zoom and Google Meet. Microsoft acquired Skype for $8.5 billion back in 2011.

