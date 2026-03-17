Skild AI, Nvidia deploy robot brain on Blackwell assembly lines

Last ‌year, Nvidia, whose chips power much of the current artificial intelligence boom, had said it plans to produce AI supercomputers ‌entirely in the United ​States.(Image Source: NVIDIA)

Skild AI’s artificial intelligence model will power robots manning Foxconn’s assembly lines in Houston, where Nvidia’s Blackwell GPU server racks are built, in what the companies described as an early commercial deployment of generalized physical AI.

The startup, backed by Nvidia and SoftBank, said on Monday ⁠that ​it would also partner with ABB Robotics and Universal Robots to embed its software across industrial robots, aiming to supply what it calls a general-purpose “brain”.

Skild AI said its generalized AI model addresses a key limitation of current ​robotics ​systems, which are typically programmed for a ⁠single repetitive task and require extensive engineering to adapt to new processes.