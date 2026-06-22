SK Hynix overtakes Samsung to become Korea’s most valuable company

As artificial intelligence spending accelerates globally, chipmakers SK Hynix and Micron have emerged among the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom. (Image: Reuters)

SK Hynix on Monday overtook Samsung Electronics to become South Korea’s most valuable listed company, marking a dramatic reversal of fortunes for a chipmaker that two decades ago nearly collapsed under debt.

The company, now the dominant supplier of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips used ⁠in AI ​systems for customers such as Nvidia and Google has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the global AI boom, helping propel its shares up more than 340% this year and lifting its market value above both Samsung Electronics and Micron.

Shares of SK Hynix, ​now ​the world’s most valuable memory chipmaker, traded up 5.7% ⁠to bring the company’s market capitalisation to 2,082.5 trillion won ($1.35 trillion) as of 0347 GMT, compared with gains of 0.4% in Samsung Electronics ‌to 2081.3 trillion won, excluding preferred shares.