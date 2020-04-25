Beware: This Sindhi ‘text bomb’ can crash your iPhone

A new Sindhi text bomb is causing iOS, iPadOS devices to crash. (Image: Bloomberg) A new Sindhi text bomb is causing iOS, iPadOS devices to crash. (Image: Bloomberg)

A string of characters in the Sindhi language seems to be making Apple iPhones crash worldwide. Reportedly it is an iOS notification bug similar to the Telugu text crash— a “text bomb” carrying specific characters that can crash an iOS or iPadOS device when received.

This specific “text bomb” carries an Italian flag emoji and a specific Singhi language character. Upon receiving this message, devices running iOS or iPadOS crash and are forced to restart. As per the reports, the bug only causes crashes if the message appears in an incoming notification.

The bug was reported on a Reddit post a day ago by u/-MTAC. The user wrote that the new bug is similar to the Telugu text crash that caused a stir back in 2018 when it was circulated around the world.

Also read | Apple iMessage ‘text bomb’ can cause your iPhone to crash

Twitter user @EveryApplePro posted a video of the Singhi text crash in action that made the iPhone unresponsive. Another Twitter user Benjamin G also tweeted about the iOS notification bug claiming that if you receive this text in your notifications, it will crash your phone.

The craziest iOS crash text bug 💀 pic.twitter.com/29LJPb67WP — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) April 23, 2020

The bug seems to be impacting only the iOS and iPadOS devices. Apple will likely issue a fix for the bug in an upcoming version of the iPhone and iPad software, just like it did at the time of the Telugu text bomb.

In the meantime, if you are an iPhone or iPad user and worried about your devices crashing down because of the text bug, you may want to disable notifications for all kind of messaging apps including the iMessage, WhatsApp, Messenger, Telegram and others.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Tech portal notebookcheck.net reported that iOS 13.4.5 appears to have fixed the issue but the operating system is still in beta and will not be available to most users for quite some time. However, it is intriguing as to why iOS struggles with text bomb while Android doesn’t seem to have a problem with the same message. Every time Apple fixes one text bomb, another pops up after a year or two.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd