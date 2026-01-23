Signature is going to be a flagship franchise, will bring Razr Fold to India: Motorola executive

Shivam Ranjan, Marketing Head, APAC, Motorola, says their new Signature series is positioned above the popular Edge lineup, targets a different set of customers, and is not meant to replace it. While the Edge franchise remains premium, it is capped at around Rs 55,000, with limited scope to stretch further without diluting brand promises, says Ranjan.

Meanwhile, the Razr continues as Motorola’s foldable flagship. The Signature series, however, focuses on mainstream flagship form factors, popularly known as the “candy bar”.

“There is a limit to how far you can stretch a franchise. With our Edge series, you get cutting-edge features at an accessible price point, but that doesn’t work for a pure-play flagship franchise. A pure-play flagship offers the best of everything, the best experiences, software, hardware, and overall performance,” Ranjan adds.

Signature series as the new franchise

First announced at the CES tech show in Las Vegas earlier this month, India is one of the first major markets where Motorola is launching the Signature series. In the past, the company has tried premium smartphones but has fallen short in some areas, while competitors have offered better devices.

However, the Signature is Motorola’s first flagship phone designed from the ground up, and the company appears confident it can take on heavyweights, including rivals such as the Galaxy S26 Plus and the iPhone 17. The Motorola Signature starts at Rs 54,999 ($599).

Ranjan views the Signature series as the new franchise. While the first device has just been announced, several more are currently in the works. Although exact numbers and launch frequency have not been disclosed, Ranjan expects the launches to be similar to other flagships.

The Signature is a premium-tier smartphone, a step up from the Edge series.

Phone makers are on a roll these days, with a major focus on high-end, flagship devices in markets like India, where cashbacks and EMIs have made premium phones more accessible to average users. While the industry faces economic turmoil and an intensifying RAM shortage, which is likely to make phones even pricier this year, brands like Motorola remain focused on bringing flagship-grade smartphones to the market.

“For India, 50 per cent of our revenue comes from our premium franchises, which are the Edge and Razr series. This number was very different three years ago. We have been able to launch and gain share in the premium space, which shows the strength of the brand, and, of course, the strength of our products and how we position them,” Ranjan says.

As Ranjan points out, the Signature series will focus on lifestyle experiences and emotional connections rather than just specifications to attract premium consumers. He added that the new franchise has been carefully designed and positioned, with flagship offerings standing apart from mid-premium lines.

“We felt that we did have the Razr in the flagship space, but the flagship market in India, from a foldable perspective, is much smaller than the main ‘candy bar’ segment. So, we frankly believe there is a lot of potential for us to gain market share with the Signature,” he said.

The Motorola Signature is 6.99 mm thick and weighs just 186 grams, making it one of the lightest and slimmest flagship smartphones on the market. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, a 5,200 mAh silicon-carbon battery, and a triple 50-megapixel camera setup, the same cameras found on the upcoming Razr Fold.

Motorola plans to launch the first Signature smartphone in the country through multiple channels to maximise reach and visibility, including online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as offline stores such as Croma.

Razr Fold coming to India

After the first Signature phone, Motorola plans to launch the Razr Fold, which made its global debut at CES 2026, in India. Although the foldable phone segment is small in the country, Ranjan says the company is committed to India, given that the Razr series is both nostalgic and strategic for the brand.

While CES offered a preview of the Razr Fold, Motorola’s first book-style foldable phone, Ranjan says the full launch is expected at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in early March, where the company may provide detailed specifications. The India launch timing will be announced after MWC.