Signal introduces Stories feature: Here’s what you need to know

Signal, the privacy-focused messaging platform, is rolling out a new feature that lets users share stories with their contacts. Similar to Snapchat and Instagram, stories posted on Signal will be automatically deleted after 24 hours with users having the option to delete them earlier if they want to.

To enable the ‘stories’ feature, all you need to do is head over to the app settings and enable the feature. Signal says that unlike WhatsApp, Instagram and Snapchat, the stories feature can be turned off in case someone is not interested.

But for those who want to reach out to a wider audience, the app has an option that lets users share stories with all of their connections on the platform, including people with whom you’ve had one-on-one conversations but are not in your contact list.

The messaging platform also lets users share stories with limited people and keep tabs on who has viewed their stories. If you share a story in a group chat, any member of the group can see and react to it. Users can also see if someone outside of the group has seen their story.