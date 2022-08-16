Signal says attackers may have accessed phone numbers of 1,900 users

August 16, 2022 12:12:15 pm
Encrypted messaging service Signal said the phone numbers of 1,900 users could have been revealed in a phishing attack on Twilio Inc, its verification services provider, earlier this month.
The attacker could also have accessed the SMS verification code used to register with Signal, but message history, profile information and contact lists were not revealed, the company said in a blog post on Monday.
“An attacker could have attempted to re-register number to another device or learned that their number was registered to Signal,” it said.
Twilio, which disclosed the attack earlier this month, said it has been working together with Signal to help their investigation.
The San Francisco, California-based company counts over 256,000 businesses, including Ford Motor Co, Mercado Libre Inc and HSBC, among its customers.
