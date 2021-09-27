Signal app currently down due to technical difficulties

In case you are having difficulty accessing the privacy-focused instant messaging app Signal, you are not the only one. The Signal app is down for many users across the world including India right now.

The encrypted messaging app is “experiencing technical difficulties” and various users are getting an in-app error message that states the same. The company says it is “working hard to restore service as quickly as possible.”

The company confirmed the same via a Tweet on its official account attributing the issue to a “hosting outage” and said they are working on bringing back the service soon. The Tweet reads “Hold tight, folks! Signal is currently down, due to a hosting outage affecting parts of our service. We’re working on bringing it back up”.

Hold tight, folks! Signal is currently down, due to a hosting outage affecting parts of our service. We’re working on bringing it back up. — Signal (@signalapp) September 27, 2021

To recall, Signal had faced a global outage earlier this year amid a surge in downloads as users started searching for alternatives for WhatsApp after the Facebook-owned messaging app introduced a controversial privacy policy. Signal has also received an endorsement from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.