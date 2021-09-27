scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 27, 2021
MUST READ

Signal app currently down due to technical difficulties

The Signal app is down for many users across the world including India right now. Here is what the company has to say.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
Updated: September 27, 2021 12:02:20 pm
Signal, Signal app, Signal app down, Signal messaging app, Signal messaging app down, Signal app server down, Signal news,The Signal app is currently down for many users (Image source: File)

In case you are having difficulty accessing the privacy-focused instant messaging app Signal, you are not the only one. The Signal app is down for many users across the world including India right now.

The encrypted messaging app is “experiencing technical difficulties” and various users are getting an in-app error message that states the same. The company says it is “working hard to restore service as quickly as possible.”

The company confirmed the same via a Tweet on its official account attributing the issue to a “hosting outage” and said they are working on bringing back the service soon. The Tweet reads “Hold tight, folks! Signal is currently down, due to a hosting outage affecting parts of our service. We’re working on bringing it back up”.

To recall, Signal had faced a global outage earlier this year amid a surge in downloads as users started searching for alternatives for WhatsApp after the Facebook-owned messaging app introduced a controversial privacy policy. Signal has also received an endorsement from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 27: Latest News

Advertisement