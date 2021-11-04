Sideloading on iPhone would be a step backward: Federighi

Apple Inc.’s top software executive rallied against Europe’s proposed Digital Markets Act, saying requirements in the law would undermine the iPhone’s security and create a malware “gold rush.”

The proposed legislation, under consideration by EU lawmakers, includes provisions that would require companies such as Apple to allow third-party app stores on their devices.

“European policy makers have often been ahead of the curve, but requiring sideloading on iPhone would be a step backward,” Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, said at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon on Wednesday.

“Instead of creating choice, it would open a Pandora’s Box of unreviewed, malware-ridden software and deny everyone the option of iPhone’s secure approach,” he said.

Federighi’s comments come as Apple faces global pressure from regulators and litigation to open the App Store to competition, threatening what analysts estimate brings in more than $20 billion a year for the iPhone maker.

In September, a U.S. federal judge ruled Apple must let developers of mobile applications steer consumers to outside payment methods, but stopped short of ordering the company to allow third-party app marketplaces to run on its operating system.